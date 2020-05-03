Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $859.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.17. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,733 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.