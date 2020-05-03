Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Increased by Analyst

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Banner in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

BANR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

BANR opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Banner by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,224 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

