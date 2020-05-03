Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstar Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSTR. ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $10.99 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $201.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,488,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

