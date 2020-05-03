Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Cut by Oppenheimer

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

NYSE CNC opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,686 shares of company stock worth $5,791,263. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centene by 41.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after buying an additional 13,078,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Centene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Centene by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Centene by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,754,000 after buying an additional 300,310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Centene by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,236,000 after buying an additional 3,361,967 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.