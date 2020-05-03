Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Clean Harbors Inc Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,633 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 617,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.