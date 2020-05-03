Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CXO. UBS Group reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

NYSE CXO opened at $56.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,361,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $615,393,000 after purchasing an additional 268,830 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,082 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

