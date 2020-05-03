Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.38.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $157.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

