Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Decreased by Analyst

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,370,000 after acquiring an additional 131,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

