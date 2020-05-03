Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Corp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hormel Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 35,267 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 435.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 313,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.