Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Gildan Activewear Inc Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GIL. Cfra downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,548,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,259 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,749,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,977,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,993,000 after purchasing an additional 277,324 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,864,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 717,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

