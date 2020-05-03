Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

ECL opened at $190.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,313 shares of company stock worth $54,115,675. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

