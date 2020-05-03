Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Decreased by Seaport Global Securities

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Federal Signal in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSS. Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Federal Signal stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Federal Signal has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,992,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Federal Signal by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 116,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Federal Signal by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Federal Signal by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 135,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 38,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

