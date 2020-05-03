Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Lowered by Piper Sandler

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PCSB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCSB Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded PCSB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $12.78 on Friday. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $232.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PCSB Financial by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

