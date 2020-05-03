Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Shutterstock Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Shutterstock in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29.

SSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.86 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shutterstock by 120.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

