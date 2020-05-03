Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

LON:QFI opened at GBX 1.52 ($0.02) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. Quadrise Fuels International has a 1-year low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.94 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quadrise Fuels International will post -0.1025273 EPS for the current year.

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

