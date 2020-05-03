QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $91.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

