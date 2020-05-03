Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RAND opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.38. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 187.34, a current ratio of 187.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 84.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rand Capital stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Rand Capital worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

