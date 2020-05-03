Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) PT Lowered to GBX 1,520

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,710 ($22.49) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,134 ($28.07).

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,476 ($19.42) on Friday. Rathbone Brothers has a twelve month low of GBX 1,194 ($15.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,404.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,888.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.58 million and a P/E ratio of 30.31.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

