Raymond James Reiterates C$102.00 Price Target for CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

Raymond James set a C$102.00 target price on CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on CGI from C$116.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$102.73.

GIB.A stock opened at C$88.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$99.26. CGI has a one year low of C$67.23 and a one year high of C$114.49.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

