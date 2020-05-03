Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Stake Lessened by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 265,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Realty Income stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

