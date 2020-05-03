Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,400 at Deutsche Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,611.58 ($86.97).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,570 ($86.42) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,087.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, for a total transaction of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

