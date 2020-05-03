Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Raised to GBX 7,100

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,100 ($93.40) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,611.58 ($86.97).

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,570 ($86.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion and a PE ratio of -12.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,087.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total transaction of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

