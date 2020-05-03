Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $5.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN opened at $525.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $501.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $574.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total transaction of $1,013,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,525 shares of company stock valued at $18,737,898. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.30.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.