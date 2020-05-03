Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Anthem Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anthem in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $7.14 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.85.

NYSE ANTM opened at $269.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.31.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

