Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2020 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

F5 Networks stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $155.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.20 and its 200-day moving average is $130.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,149,000 after acquiring an additional 569,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $159,924,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,646 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

