Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ALERUS FINL COR/SH’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get ALERUS FINL COR/SH alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 1.7% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALERUS FINL COR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.