Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kosmos Energy Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.55 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $9.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $668.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.45. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million.

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,673.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Sterin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Insiders have bought 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

