Research Analysts Set Expectations for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. grace capital bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

