Research Analysts Set Expectations for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the network technology company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

FFIV opened at $135.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $155.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.65.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,328.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,646 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after acquiring an additional 569,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $159,924,000 after acquiring an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

