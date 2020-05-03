Research Analysts Set Expectations for PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,449 shares in the company, valued at $572,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $540,921.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,932 shares of company stock worth $1,161,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

