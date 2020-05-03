Rogers Sugar (RSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$209.32 million for the quarter.

Shares of RSI opened at C$4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.82 million and a P/E ratio of -83.39. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$6.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

In other news, Director M. Dallas H. Ross acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 105,850 shares in the company, valued at C$550,420. Also, insider Rogers Sugar Inc acquired 28,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,773.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 170,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$706,638.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

