Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Shore Capital

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Investec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 205.64 ($2.71).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 113.25 ($1.49) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 194.94.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

