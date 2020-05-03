Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) PT Raised to GBX 1,150

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,089.30 ($27.48).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,231.60 ($16.20) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,331.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,938.42. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32.

Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

