Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.10 ($107.09).

SAF stock opened at €84.22 ($97.93) on Thursday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €125.19.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

