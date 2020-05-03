Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Position Reduced by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after acquiring an additional 102,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $331,264,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,790,000 after buying an additional 290,292 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,717,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,499 shares of company stock worth $4,993,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

