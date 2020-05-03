Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ONEOK in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.68. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.68.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

