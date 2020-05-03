Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of Sensyne Health stock opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.62) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Sensyne Health has a 52 week low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.34).

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

