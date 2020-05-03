Sepio Capital LLC Has $191,000 Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Sepio Capital LLC reduced its stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,261,000 after purchasing an additional 300,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Zuora by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after purchasing an additional 684,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zuora by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 159,225 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 222,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,200,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. First Analysis assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

ZUO opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

