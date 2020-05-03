Sepio Capital LLC Sells 17,952 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sepio Capital LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,952 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Sepio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 92,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average of $182.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.30%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.