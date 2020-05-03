Sepio Capital LLC Sells 89,783 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sepio Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,783 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.34%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

