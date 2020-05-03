Sepio Capital LLC Takes Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NYSE:NRZ opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.