Short Interest in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rises By 6.9%

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 13,200,000 shares. Approximately 27.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 709,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.9 days.

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160 over the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 16.46 and a quick ratio of 16.46.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

