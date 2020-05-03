Short Interest in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expands By 7.1%

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,460,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 11,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

NYSE:CPB opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $13,442,911,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $2,819,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $85,513,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $38,340,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 147.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 956,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after buying an additional 570,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

