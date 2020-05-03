Short Interest in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Rises By 6.8%

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 135,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CHEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Check Cap in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.49 on Friday. Check Cap has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Cap will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

