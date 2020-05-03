Short Interest in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Increases By 6.8%

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 22.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Consol Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of CEIX opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Consol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $342.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

