Silvergate Capital (SI) & Its Peers Head to Head Review

Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) is one of 271 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Silvergate Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Silvergate Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvergate Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Silvergate Capital Competitors 4194 9385 6413 382 2.15

Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus target price of $18.13, suggesting a potential upside of 19.01%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 37.26%. Given Silvergate Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silvergate Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silvergate Capital $96.79 million $24.85 million 13.36 Silvergate Capital Competitors $1.51 billion $264.57 million 8.80

Silvergate Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Silvergate Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvergate Capital N/A N/A N/A Silvergate Capital Competitors 19.65% 9.75% 1.10%

Summary

Silvergate Capital competitors beat Silvergate Capital on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property; and cash management services. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

