SOCO International plc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

SOCO International plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SOCO International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SOCO International’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SOCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

SOCO International stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. SOCO International has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

About SOCO International

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

