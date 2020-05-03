Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Position Increased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 410,396 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

LUV stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

