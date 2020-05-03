Sowa Financial Group Inc. Buys 785 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

