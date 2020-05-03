SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,237,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

JNK stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.